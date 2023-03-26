Shots fired as off-duty officer thwarts own car robbery in Philadelphia neighborhood

A Philadelphia office found himself fighting back against crime during off-duty hours, but this time protecting his own property.

Police say the officer witnessed two male suspects breaking into his Dodge vehicle on 75th Street and Buist Avenue in Eastwick just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

When he approached, they fired at least two shots at the officer, then fled on foot, police say.

The officer was not struck by any gunfire, and no injuries reported.

No arrests have been made as police investigate.