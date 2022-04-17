Wanted person sought in Upper Gwynedd Township, police say
UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Upper Gwynedd Township, in Montgomery County, are asking the public to be alert and aware of someone, they say, is dangerous.
In a social media post Sunday, the department stated the person wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, Damian Thomas, was a person they were looking for in connection with a shooting on the 600 block of Sumneytown Pike.
They said he was seen driving a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse with Pennsylvania tags.
The post went on to say he was armed and dangerous.
