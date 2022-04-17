Wanted person sought in Upper Gwynedd Township, police say

article

Police in Upper Gwynedd Township, in Montgomery County, are asking the public to be alert and aware of someone, they say, is dangerous.

In a social media post Sunday, the department stated the person wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, Damian Thomas, was a person they were looking for in connection with a shooting on the 600 block of Sumneytown Pike.

They said he was seen driving a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse with Pennsylvania tags.

The post went on to say he was armed and dangerous.

