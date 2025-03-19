Wanted woman identified after puppy theft in Plymouth Meeting last month: police

article

The Brief An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect still wanted in connection with a puppy theft last month. A woman was caught on camera stealing a puppy from a pet shop in Plymouth Meeting. Police have received tips that she may have fled to South Carolina or Florida.



It's been more than a month since a puppy was stolen from a pet shop in Plymouth Meeting, and now police are intensifying their search for the suspected puppy-napper, who may have fled to the south.

What we know:

A German Shepherd puppy worth $2,800 was stolen from Playful Pets on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township on February 17.

Surveillance video shows a smiling woman taking the puppy from its pen before running from the shop, and fleeing in a nearby vehicle.

On Wednesday, police issued a felony arrest warrant for the suspect, who was identified as Zendaya Zoe.

She is also accused of stealing a red Ford Ranger in Medford, Massachusetts, prior to the puppy theft.

What we don't know:

Zoe's current whereabouts are still unknown as police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

She has ties to Philadelphia, Union County in New Jersey and was recently arrested in Atlantic City.

Police say they have received tips that she may have fled to South Carolina or Florida.