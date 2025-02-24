German Shepherd puppy stolen from Pennsylvania pet shop by smiling suspect: police

article

The Brief A suspect was seen stealing a puppy from a store in Plymouth Meeting. Surveillance video captured the entire crime. The suspect fled in a vehicle parked near the store.



A suspected puppy-napper is on the loose, and police are asking for the public's help to identify them.

What we know:

A German Shepherd puppy was stolen from Playful Pets on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township last week.

Surveillance video shows a smiling suspect taking the puppy from its pen before running from the shop, and fleeing in a nearby vehicle.

Police say the puppy was worth $2,800.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The suspected vehicle is described as a newer model red Ford Ranger pickup truck.