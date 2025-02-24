German Shepherd puppy stolen from Pennsylvania pet shop by smiling suspect: police
article
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. - A suspected puppy-napper is on the loose, and police are asking for the public's help to identify them.
What we know:
A German Shepherd puppy was stolen from Playful Pets on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township last week.
Surveillance video shows a smiling suspect taking the puppy from its pen before running from the shop, and fleeing in a nearby vehicle.
Police say the puppy was worth $2,800.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The suspected vehicle is described as a newer model red Ford Ranger pickup truck.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Plymouth Township Police Department.