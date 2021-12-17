Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke tests positive for COVID-19: report

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says Heinicke will go on the COVID reserve list. The team has signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert, Rapoport says.

Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team reacts after throwing an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at FedExField on December 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The team has added several players to its COVID-19 list as the league could be considering changes to its coronavirus protocols.

According to ESPN, the team added 14 players to the list this week - not including Heinicke - as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.