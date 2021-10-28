Lockdown lifted at Washington Township High School after threatening phone call, officials say

article

Washington Township High School was ordered to shelter in place on Thursday after the school received a threatening phone call, according to officials.

The Gloucester County Police Department responded to the school around 10:30 a.m. after an anonymous person called in a threat.

Students and staff were ordered to shelter in place, meaning no one was allowed to leave or enter the building until police gave an "all clear."

The threat comes days after several schools in Gloucester County were locked down due to threats. Officials say in both instances, the anonymous caller used a "sophisticated application" that made tracing its location difficult.

Upon further investigation, officials said the threat included details that raised issues regarding its credibility. The lockdown was lifted after only a few hours.

