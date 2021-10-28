Driver hospitalized, passengers hurt in White Horse Pike bus crash, officials say

article

A 53-year-old bus driver needed to be airlifted to the hospital after police say she rammed into a disabled bus on White Horse Pike early Thursday morning.

A New Jersey Transit 554 line bus from Lindenwold to Atlantic was heading east on the rural highway around 6 a.m. when police say it rear-ended another bus that was disabled on the roadway.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINE

The driver of the bus was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital for her injuries, according to police. One passenger was taken by ambulance to Virtua Hospital for minor injuries.

Three other passengers were hurt during the crash but did not need medical treatment, police said.

A portion of the White Horse Pike was closed in both directions east of NJ 143 and Spring Garden Road for around 2 hours.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter