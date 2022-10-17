Watch: Breaching humpback whale shocks dad and son on fishing trip at the Jersey shore
BELMAWR, N.J. - A casual father-son fishing trip quickly turned into a whale of a good time at the Jersey shore!
The duo were standing on a boat with fishing lines cast, when suddenly hundreds of fish started jumping from the water.
Moments later, the surface of the water broke, and a huge humpback whale breached, crashing back into the water just feet from their boat off the coast of Belmawr.
The shocking moment, and equally surprised reactions, were captured on video.
"Oh (expletive)! I got that on video!" the man behind the camera was heard saying.
Certainly a day this father and son will never forget!