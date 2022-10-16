Over a dozen shots fired in 'targeted' drive-by shooting at East Mount Airy gas station, police say

A shooting rang out as police say suspects targeted their victims at a gas station in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section early Sunday morning.

Police found a 24-year-old man shot inside a car parked at the pumps of a Liberty gas station around 1:20 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, but his condition is not known at this time.

Two other passengers were also in the car, a 21-year-old woman who suffered cuts from the car's glass, and a 25-year-old who was not injured.

Police say a passenger reached his arm out of the car's window, fired 14 shots, then fled the scene. Two projectiles were also found at the scene, including a portion of the suspected car's mirror cover.

"It's a drive-by shooting," said Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi. "This was an intentional act, and that vehicle and or the victims in that vehicle were definitely targeted."

Surveillance footage from the gas station captured the shooting and suspected car, a white KIA. However, motive for the shooting is still unknown.