Watch: Phillies fans celebrate National League pennant during wedding reception

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

A local couple's wedding day was made even more special when the Phillies clinched the National League pennant during their reception.

"When I realized that they were up 3-1 Saturday night, I was like ‘wow this could really go down! It could be epic!' and it definitely was," Billy Griffenburg said.

Billy and new wife Kaila tied the knot at a venue in Lancaster County and played the radio feed of the game 5 match-up during the reception.

"[Guests] could listen, mingle, be a part of the wedding experience while listening to the Phillies game," Kaila said.

With the Phils mere outs away from punching their ticket to the World Series, a group of wedding guest huddled around a small TV to witness the final out.

"It kick-started the party," Kaila said. "As soon as we won everybody got on the dance floor and started dancing."

It was the perfect start to a wedding for two die hard Phillies fans.

"We're absolutely crazy Phillies fans, we were at the World Series clinching game in 2008, I attended my first Phillies game at 2-months-old, my Dad has had season tickets for like 30-plus years," Billy said.

And while it may be the Phillies postseason rally song, absolutely no one at the Griffenburg's wedding was dancing on their own.

"It was a hell of a time, I mean, you couldn't ask for more," Billy said.