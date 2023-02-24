Watch: Suspect brandishes machine gun during West Philadelphia market robbery

Chilling video shows a masked man pointing what police describe as a ‘submachine gun’ at a West Philadelphia store clerk during a broad daylight robbery.

Investigators say three men wearing masks and dark clothes entered the 42nd Market on the 900 block of 42nd Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the suspects approaches the counter and, after several seconds, pulls out a machine gun from the front of his pants.

The two other suspects - one of whom may have been armed with a handgun - stand near the exit as the clerk hands over "several hundred dollars."

One of the suspects continues to brandish the machine gun as the trio runs out of the store and onto the street.

Anyone with information about the suspects whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.