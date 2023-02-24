Police searching for gunmen who opened fire on group outside West Philadelphia convenience store

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in the West Philadelphia section of the city earlier this month.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men accused of firing over a dozen shots outside a convenience store on the 5500 block of Market Street just after 7 p.m.

Authorities say before the shooting, the two suspects, dressed in all black and armed with semi-automatic weapons, were dropped off on North Ithan Street by a driver in a silver sedan. The car is believed to be a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, according to officials.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 22-year-old man in the shoulder and the leg, and a 31-year-old man was shot on the side of his head.

Authorities say all three men were listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.