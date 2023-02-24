Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for gunmen who opened fire on group outside West Philadelphia convenience store

Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two shooters wanted in connection with a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in the West Philadelphia section of the city earlier this month. 

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men accused of firing over a dozen shots outside a convenience store on the 5500 block of Market Street just after 7 p.m.

Authorities say before the shooting, the two suspects, dressed in all black and armed with semi-automatic weapons, were dropped off on North Ithan Street by a driver in a silver sedan. The car is believed to be a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, according to officials. 

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 22-year-old man in the shoulder and the leg, and a 31-year-old man was shot on the side of his head. 

Authorities say all three men were listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital. 

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 