WATCH: Tire pops off truck, causes car to flip on Chatsworth freeway

A car was sent flying into the air, flipping over, after a tire from the truck next to it on a Chatsworth freeway flew off earlier this week.

The dashcam of Anoop Khatra's Tesla captured the scene on the Ronald Reagan Freeway on Thursday. In the video, a dark Kia Soul is seen passing the driver on the left, pulling even with a silver pickup truck. Then, without warning, the truck's front left tire shoots out in front of the Soul.

The driver of the Kia Soul has no time to react before driving head-on into the tire, sending the car flying several feet into the air. The car then landed on its nose, and rolled over on the highway before skidding to a stop. To add insult to injury, the tire that caused the wreck then rolls into the back of the black car as it comes to a stop.

While this happened, the silver pickup truck skidded to the side of the highway.

In a statement to Storyful, the Los Angeles Police Department said that there were no major injuries as a result of the incident.