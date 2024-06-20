Watch: Video shows burglars steal cash boxes from Philadelphia business

Expand / Collapse search
June 20, 2024
Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for two men who were captured on surveillance video taking cash boxes from a local business. 

The burglary happened early Wednesday morning at an unnamed business on the 500 block of West Allegheney Avenue, investigators said.

Video shared by police on Thursday shows the pair taking cash boxes from at least three store registers, then fleeing the business. 

During the theft, one of the suspects wearing a blue shirt and shorts tries to use a pocket knife to pry open the box. 

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the suspects whereabouts to contact police.