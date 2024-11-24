Water main break creates damage in Northern Liberties: officials

article

A water main break in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood left behind some damage Sunday.

An at least 20-inch broken water main occurred on the 1100 block of N 4th Street earlier Sunday afternoon.

According to the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD), as of Sunday afternoon, no properties went without water because the break was isolated. Only the 20-inch transmission main was shut off.

They say a vehicle got stuck in the street and has been damaged. The sidewalk was also heavily damaged.

Water was reported in multiple properties in the area and PWD sent a crew to help pump the water from those properties.

PWD says it is trying to have a work crew begin the repair process.

There is no estimated time of completion.

A full assessment of the repairs and damages still needs to be completed.



