Water main break sends water gushing into Camden County street: police

Nearly three dozen homes are without water in one Camden County community after a water main broke, spewing copious amounts of water across a street.

The deluge erupted on Prospect Avenue in Gloucester Township, police posted on X, wondering if the gushing water resembled a fountain.

Officials with Aqua stated an eight-inch water main broke. Prospect was closed between Jarvis and Edinshire roads.

They went on to say crews were out working to restore service and were hoping residents would have their service restored sometime between midnight and 2 a.m.