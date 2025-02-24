Water main break in Southampton prompts road closure; residents may notice water discoloration

article

The Brief A water main break in Southampton Monday afternoon has prompted a road closure on Maple Avenue. Residents may notice a disruption to their water service or discoloration until crews can fix the water main break. Officials urge people to avoid the area while repairs are underway.



SKYFOX was live over the scene of a water main break Monday afternoon.

People have been urged to avoid the area until it is fixed.

What we know:

A water main break occurred in Bucks County's Southampton neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to officials, Maple Avenue has been closed between Hi-View Drive and Second Street Pike until further notice.

Residents in that area may notice a disruption to their water service or discoloration until the issue is resolved, Upper Southampton police say.

Authorities are urging folks to avoid the area while they work to repair the water main break.