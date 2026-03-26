Water main break in Upper Chichester Twp. prompts boil water advisory, school closings

The Brief A water main break in Boothwyn has led to a boil water advisory for several communities. Residents in Upper Chichester, Lower Chichester, Marcus Hook, and Twin Oaks are told not to drink tap water without boiling it first. Chichester schools and offices will be closed Friday, March 27, due to the water situation.



A major water main break on Thursday, March 26, has caused widespread water outages and a boil water advisory for parts of Delaware County, according to Chester Water Authority.

Water main break disrupts service and prompts boil water advisory

What we know:

Chester Water Authority says a 48-inch transmission line broke at Bethel Avenue and Route 322 in Upper Chichester, affecting water service in Upper Chichester, Lower Chichester, Marcus Hook, Twin Oaks, and parts of Bethel Township.

Residents in these areas are experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or no water at all.

"Do not drink the water without boiling it first," said Chester Water Authority in a public advisory.

The authority recommends bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation.

Chester Water Authority is working to repair the issue and says the outage may last up to 48 hours.

Residents are advised to use bottled water or boil tap water until further notice.

School closures and local response

The water main break has forced Chichester School District to close all schools and offices on Friday, March 27.

"Based on all the information we have received from the Chester Water Authority, it appears we will not have water and any water we may get would need to be boiled. This requirement makes it impossible for us to serve breakfast or lunch in a safe or sanitary manner. Due to these reasons, schools and offices will be closed," said Jeremy Curtis, acting superintendent.

Local officials in Aston Township say the outage is not expected to impact Aston residents.

However, anyone in the affected areas is urged to follow the boil water advisory.

Chester Water Authority says once service is restored, residents may need to run their taps for a few minutes to clear any discoloration.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when full water service will be restored or when the boil water advisory will be lifted.

The cause of the water main break has not been confirmed.