Water pressure low in Atlantic City following water main break

Low water pressure remained an issue for parts of Atlantic City Thursday morning, a day after a major water main break.

The break poured gallons of water into the streets Wednesday, leaving residents, businesses, and schools without water for much of the day

City officials say construction caused two water mains to rupture in a waterway under the Albany Avenue Bridge.

City leaders say the water is safe to use, but residents should conserve water use until the pressure returns to normal.

Municipal officials say they were able to get the water main break contained with staff shutting down valves and controlling water flow at critical locations throughout the city.