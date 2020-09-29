Water shut off due to unpaid bills deadline extended, Philadelphia Water Dept. announces

article

The Philadelphia Water Department and Water Revenue Bureau will not shut water off due to unpaid bills until April 2021, officials announced Tuesday.

The Water Department announced the latest extension because of the ongoing coronavirus hardships.

“We’re ensuring people continue to have access to clean water because it is essential to public health. It is critical that customers who can’t pay their bill use this extended period of shut-off protection to get in touch with us,” stated Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner Randy Hayman.

The Water Revenue Bureau is waiving penalties and fees on accounts that are late until further notice. Customers principal balance will continue with every missed payment. Account holders are required to pay bills.

Anyone in need of assistance can do so through these various avenues:

Apply for help at phila.gov/waterbillhelp or call 215-685-6300.

Tiered Assistance Program helps qualifying customers receive discounted water rates and have past due bills removed from collections.

Applications for Special Hardship – unemployment, unexpected medical bills or the loss of a family member is considered special hardship.

Payment Arrangements . Customers who do not qualify for assistance can set up a payment arrangement with the water company. Call 215-685-6300 during the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and speak with a representative.

Advertisement

More information can be found on the Philadelphia Water Department COVID-19 website, here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!