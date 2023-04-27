Wawa hosting grand opening for 1,000th store in Camden County

A local staple is continuing to expand in more communities, marking a milestone for the business.

Wawa is set to open its 1,000th store in Camden County, New Jersey, on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The new store is located at 1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn.

Local and state officials will be present for the opening to welcome in new customers.

"Wawa has been a staple in this region since it first opened in April of 1964," Camden County Commissioner Melinda Kane said. "What began as a small neighborhood store has grown into a multimillion-dollar company that serves our communities daily. We want to congratulate Wawa on its 1000th store and recognize all the hard-working employees that keep the operation going."

In addition to the store opening, Wawa will be distributing $1 million worth of gift cards to seven of its national charity partners, including the American Red Cross, Check Out Hunger, Children's Miracle Network, JDRF, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, the Special Olympics and USO.

Doors open at 8 a.m. as the store kicks off its grand opening celebrations that will include free, any size hot coffee all day, a pep rally with the Eagles Pep Band, and Wawa's signature Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition.

The first 1,000 customers will also receive a limited-edition keepsake tee shirt.