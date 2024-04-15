Wawa giving away free coffee to celebrate 60th anniversary
PENNSYLVANIA - The Delaware Valley's favorite convenience store is celebrating its 60th anniversary by giving back to its loyal customers.
Dubbed "Wawa Day," customers can get a free cup of coffee - any size - all day Tuesday at stores across the country.
Not a coffee lover? Tea, juice, lemonade and a special birthday cake doughnut will also be available for just 60 cents.
Wawa opened its first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania, in 1964.
The East Coast staple now has more than a thousand locations as far as Florida.