Wawa giving away free coffee to celebrate 60th anniversary

The Delaware Valley's favorite convenience store is celebrating its 60th anniversary by giving back to its loyal customers.

Dubbed "Wawa Day," customers can get a free cup of coffee - any size - all day Tuesday at stores across the country.

Not a coffee lover? Tea, juice, lemonade and a special birthday cake doughnut will also be available for just 60 cents.

Wawa opened its first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania, in 1964.

The East Coast staple now has more than a thousand locations as far as Florida.