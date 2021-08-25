Wawa giving away limited pairs of store-themed shoes

This takes a "Going on a Wawa run" to a whole new level.

The Delaware Valley's favorite convenience chain is giving away 10 pairs of Wawa-themed shoes as part of a social media sweepstakes to celebrate the end of summer.

The shoes, designed by Philadelphia-based company Garrixon, feature the store's red and white colors with the popular goose silhouette logo along the side.

To enter the contest, Instagram users have to follow Wawa and comment "#sweepstakes" on the Road Trip post posted on Aug. 20.

Instagram accounts must be set to public in order to participate in the contest.

Wawa lovers have until Sunday, Aug. 29 to enter to win the one-of-a-kind kicks.

