'We lost Greenville': Dixie Fire destroys Sierra Nevada town

The Dixie Fire has incinerated an entire town and no one knows if and when this fire can really be controlled. In other words, yet another wildfire, another Coffey Park, another Paradise, another God Awful tragedy.

Hell came to Greenville, an historic Plumas County gold rush era town 80 miles northeast of Paradise. "We lost Greenville tonight," U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video. "There’s just no words."

Devastating: Dixie Fire levels Gold Rush-era town of Greenville

This is not the first time it has had to rise from its ashes. A fire destroyed much of the town in 1881, 140 years ago but was quickly rebuilt, with 500 people living there a year later.

Nowadays, about 800 called Greenville home, but much of it, now gone.

"People are worried about their pets because they had to flee without them and they're worried about their homes," said area resident Kimberly Price. Jessica Papenhausen stayed as long as she could. "They need gas, propane, that's why we're staying and we want to keep our business, hopefully it won't burn," said Ms. Papenhausen.

Underneath the white clouds, a NOAA satellite video shows the flames and light gray smoke belching from the epic fire Wildfire has been a plague on the region.

"We've been through too much of this with the Bear Fire last year in as place called Berry Creek, in Forbestown and, obviously, before that was the Camp Fire and 90% of the town of Paradise dstroyed; Carr Fire up in Redding. There's just fire after fire," said the Congressman.

Maybe Teresa Clark just commenting or maybe talking to Mother Nature herself as she was shooting some video of the fire coming into Greenville. "That mountain is angry, angry, angry Our town is going, going, gone.

GREENVILLE, CA, USA - AUGUST 5: Flames rise during Dixie Fire near Chico in Greenville, California, United States on August 5, 2021. The Dixie Fire took a turn for the worse Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 1 PM the winds picked up and the fire bro Expand

Everyone worked so hard for everything they have. It's heart breaking," said Ms. Clark.

And. the worse historical months of peak fire season have only just begin.