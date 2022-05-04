'We need safety': Philadelphia leaders conclude community listening tour in Ogontz

Officials on Wednesday made their final stop on a two-month listening tour in troubled Philadelphia communities where concerned residents connected with law enforcement leaders on ways to quell violence.

The Community Listening Tour initiative was spearheaded by the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety. The goal of the tour was to visit 10 different neighborhoods besieged by crime and violence to hear from community members and exchange ideas.

The listening tour also gave people a chance to learn about the Philadelphia's violence prevention work, which is likely due for some adjustments following the conclusion of the initiative.

"I won’t know how many tweaks we’ll do until I get an opportunity to really hear and see, but there will be some at least shifts or pivots related to the Roadmap to Safer Communities that will be informed by this process," Senior Director of Criminal Justice and Public Safety Erica Atwood said.

Philadelphia recently confirmed plans to expand its Community Crisis Intervention Program with more staffing. They also say delays in getting promised grant funding to community groups working to prevent violence will be cleared up in under 30 days.

"We need safety, and we need the police. More policing. We need more control with the youth,"