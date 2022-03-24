Weather Authority: Another round of overnight rain leads to frigid weekend

Forecasters say a final jolt of rain will sweep across the Delaware Valley overnight to end t a wet and gloomy Thursday. Sunshine and milder temperatures will return on Friday, but won't stick around for the weekend.

Following an evening lull in rain, FOX 29's Kathy Orr says another round of showers will impact parts of the region between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. The brief line of showers could produce a few rumbles of thunder.

Clouds will hang around on Friday in the wake of the rain, but forecasters believe there will be periodic peaks of sunshine. Temperatures on Friday will climb through the 50s and reach highs around 60 degrees.

Another chance of spotty rain is forecasted on Saturday with chillier temperatures in lower 50s. The weekend will wrap up with sunshine on Sunday, but temperatures will take a meaningful drop into the 40s with whipping winds that will gust up to 20 MPH.

Temperatures will bottom out on Monday with highs expected to barely reach 40 degrees and worsened by stronger winds.

FRIDAY: PM Sun, windy. High: 60, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, PM showers. High: 55, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 48, Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 27

