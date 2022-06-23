Weather Authority: Beautiful Friday ahead of sizzling summer weekend

Thursday started with rain throughout much of the morning and temperatures remaining cool, in the 60s.

Clearing skies arrived late in the afternoon as temperatures rose just a bit. FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says overnight the Delaware Valley should see clear and comfortable conditions, with temperatures in the 50s throughout much of the region.

Friday should be a beautiful day, with golden sunshine and highs reaching into the 80s. Down the shore, temperatures should reach into the 70s.

Big changes lurk on the horizon, as temperatures soar to near and into the 90s for the weekend. Temperatures return to a more comfortable range in the lower 80s to begin the new work week.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Clearing, comfortable. Low: 62

FRIDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 85, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 90, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Summer sizzle. High: 92, Low: 71

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 61

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 65