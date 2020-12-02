Weather Authority: Blustery Wednesday with mix of sun and clouds

Expect seasonable conditions on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Steady gusts of wind throughout the day will help make temperatures feel cooler.

Morning conditions will be partly cloudy before the sun rises around 7 a.m. Temperatures will be near the 40s but the wind chill factor will make conditions feel below freezing.

Clouds will decrease during the daylight hours and give way to bright sunshine across the region. By lunchtime, temperatures will climb into the 40s, but the wind chill will keep conditions in the mid-30s. Philadelphia and surrounding counties will reach a daily high of 46 degrees right before 4:30 p.m. sunset time.

A calm and cold night will lead to another dry and chilly day on Thursday. Rain showers will move in on Friday and washout the first half of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 46

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 50, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Rain moves in. High: 52, Low: 38

SATURDAY: Rainy day. High: 48, Low: 43

