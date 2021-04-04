Weather Authority: Calm overnight leads to more spring sunshine on Monday

The Delaware Valley was treated to a beautiful Easter Sunday with spring-like temperatures in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Conditions will stay calm but turn cooler overnight as temperatures drop in most areas.

Skies will stay clear on Sunday night with calm, swirling winds from the north that will help cool things down into the mid-to-upper 40s. Another round of sunshine is on the way for Monday as temperatures rally back into the high 60s.

The seasonal spring weather will continue on both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs that will approach 70 degrees expected across the region. A morning shower on Wednesday could soak parts of the Delaware Valley.

More rain could impact the region on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will stay in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Morning shower. High: 66, Low: 47

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 69, Low: 46

