Weather Authority: Calm, sunny Saturday before second winter storm

It's the calm before the storm.

Saturday brings beautiful weather that is both calm and slightly warmer with temperatures leveling out in the low 40s.

There will also be plenty of sunshine Saturday, but it won't last long as overnight clouds will thicken as another storm system begins to take shape.

Sunday the temperature will cap out at 36 degrees as a rain, snow mix heads to the Philadelphia region.

Early Sunday, snowfall will move in and we can expect about 3-6 inches in the interior sections South Jersey, northern Delaware, north and west of Philadelphia.

There will be about 1-3 inches of snow with the chance of rain as well towards the shore. Expect the snowfall to taper off in the afternoon.

