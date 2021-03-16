Weather Authority: Chance of wintry mix, rain Tuesday

article

It is back to winter for another day.

Milky white skies should start the day and it will be cold. About noon, clouds will thicken. Closer to dinner time, some precipitation may form, but we will not see much hitting the ground, as the atmosphere is starved of moisture.

Temperatures will reach into the chilly 40s, but cloud cover will remain for most of the day.

There may be some light flurries, mixing with a little sleet north and west of Philadelphia, but temperatures will be above freezing and it is not expected to be much of a noteworthy event. Otherwise, some showers, or lighter, may fall in Philadelphia and points south of the city.

St. Patrick's Day rebounds with milder temperatures, leading into a milder stretch. Thursday and Friday may be a bit rainy.

TUESDAY: Clouds, p.m. shower. High: 42, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, milder. High: 53, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Rain likely. High: 54, Low: 38

