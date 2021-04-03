Weather Authority: Chilly night leads to sunny, mild Easter Sunday

Overnight conditions will be calm and cold with temperatures expected to drop into the 30s in most places. A generous mix of sun and clouds are ahead for Easter Sunday with spring-like temperatures in the mid-60s across the region.

Easter will start with dense cloud cover in the morning and temperatures in the 40s. Sun will force its way through the clouds around noon and help warm temperatures into the 50s. Most areas can expect a pleasant and sunny afternoon with calm conditions in the mid-60s.

Spring weather is expected to last through most of the workweek with temperatures that are expected to approach 70 degrees.

The next chance of rain in our region will be on Friday and Saturday as temperatures dip back into the upper 50s.

____

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 67, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 67, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 67, Low: 47

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter