Weather Authority: Chilly temps, brief rain expected Wednesday before temperatures rise by the end of the week

Tuesday's cloudy and cool conditions made way for a few breaks in the clouds, allowing for some sun in some parts of the area. South Jersey, however, is ending the evening with brief, on-and-off showers.

Temperatures lingered in the low 50s across the region for much of the day. Forecasters say the temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight with some upper parts of Pennsylvania seeing temperatures close to freezing.

Wednesday morning is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy, with temperatures in the 40s.

By the afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 50s thanks to a westerly wind that forecasters say is chilling the Delaware Valley.

More rain is expected to soak the area Wednesday afternoon, but then forecasters say rain chances lessen as we move towards the end of the week.

Temperatures are also expected to climb out of below-average as we move towards the weekend. Meteorologist Kathy Orr says Wednesday's temperatures will be about 14 degrees lower than the average high for this time of year. By Saturday, temperatures are expected to be only about three degrees below-average.

The sunshine returns for the weekend as we move into the second week of May, which is when forecasters say we can expect temperatures nearing 80.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 56, Low: 43

THURSDAY: High: 61, Low: 43

FRIDAY: High: 64, Low: 45

SATURDAY: High: 67, Low: 45

SUNDAY: High: 72, Low: 49

MONDAY: High: 76, Low: 53

TUESDAY: High: 78, Low: 54