Weather Authority: Chilly Thursday with sunshine ahead for region

A brutally cold morning across the region will lead to a chilly Thursday with sunshine.

Morning temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will be below the freezing point with a wind chill factor that will make conditions feel like the low 20s.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s with bright sunshine as the day continues, but conditions will still feel like the 40s throughout the afternoon. A high of 51 degrees is slated for Philadelphia on Thursday.

Much milder weather is in store for parts of the Delaware Valley on Friday as temperatures will return to the 60s with more sunshine. Sunny and mild weather will remain through Saturday before temperatures dip with dense cloud cover on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, calm. High: 51

FRIDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 61, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 63, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55, Low: 41

