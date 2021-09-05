Weather Authority: Clear Tuesday night leads to Wednesday storms

Tuesday night into Wednesday should be beautiful, clear, but muggy. The calm before more storms. Lows should dip to the upper 60’s and the early part of Wednesday will be nice. The humidity will ramp up as the day progresses.

Storms could begin to pop up north and west of Philadelphia by about 5 p.m. Wednesday, but the main event will happen after 9 p.m. and could be strong enough to wake you up.

The front will organize and by about 8 or 9 p.m. through the early hours of Thursday, storms will unleash very heavy rain. The potential for straight line damaging winds is strong, as well. It won’t take much rain or wind to knock out trees and power lines and it won’t take much water to create flooding, as saturation in the region is very high.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in advance of potential severe thunderstorm activity likely to impact the Delaware Valley, beginning Wednesday night.

The possibility of a lot of lightning, some hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

After storms roll through early Thursday, the rest of Thursday should be nice, with highs in the upper 70’s. Weather remains calm and pleasant into the weekend with an opportunity for the region to dry out.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with p.m. storms. High: 85, Low: 67

THURSDAY: Early a.m. storm. High: 79, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 77 Low: 57

