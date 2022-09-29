Weather Authority: Clouds moving in Thursday night into Friday ahead of remnants of Ian

Thursday was a beautiful day, ahead of cloudier days throughout the weekend.

As Hurricane Ian makes begins to break apart over the eastern seaboard, clouds will increase over the region, with everyone seeing cloud cover by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures Friday will remain in the lower 60s, while the winds will be in the 15 to 20 mph range. A noticeable difference to Thursday.

Remnants of Ian will begin to roll into the area late Friday night and heavy rain will cover the region into Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday should be dry.

Sunday’s Eagles game should see spotty showers and cool temps in the 50s, with breezy conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 55

FRIDAY: Evening showers. High: 68, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 62, Low: 58

SUNDAY: A few showers. High: 60, Low: 52

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 60, Low: 52

TUESDAY: A few showers. High: 64, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Drying out. High: 68, Low: 50