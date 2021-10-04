Weather Authority: Cloudy with some peaks of sunshine Wednesday

Wednesday will continue to be a mostly cloudy day with some peaks of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-70s.

The sun will come out around the lunchtime hours before cloud cover takes over again.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday and Friday will see some sunshine and remain dry. Temperatures will reach into the 70s on Thursday.

The rain returns Saturday and stays unsettled for your Sunday.

___

TUESDAY: Scatter showers. High: 78, Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Shower or two. High: 75, Low: 65

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 75, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 61.

___

