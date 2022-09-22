Weather Authority: Cold front brings chilly temperatures, windy conditions for first full day of fall

You'll notice a big difference in temperatures for the first full day of fall on Friday.

The autumn equinox occurred at 9:09 p.m. on Thursday night and a cold front brought a major temperature change for September's final weekend.

If you're heading to the Jersey Shore to celebrate the end of summer, be aware of the high rip current risk caused by Hurricane Fiona.

The Delaware Valley will see temperatures in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Windy conditions, with 15 to 25 mph winds, will make the temperature feel much cooler.

RELATED: Beachgoers urged to avoid ocean as Hurricane Fiona churns miles offshore

In the tropics, Fiona has been downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane and it has caused significant damage to Puerto Rico and is making its way to Bermuda.

An additional disturbance is being monitored for possible tropical storm development.

Looking ahead at the weekend, Saturday is expected to be pleasant while temperatures inch up Sunday, with a chance of showers Sunday night.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Autumn breezes. High: 65

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 72, Low: 48

SUNDAY: Sunny, pm rain. High: 78, Low: 55

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 60

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 74, Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 67, Low: 51