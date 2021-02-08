Weather Authority: Cold Monday night gives way to snow and rain event Tuesday

There are two chances of snow this week, one which could be significant.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the high for Philadelphia Monday made to 32. Further north in the Poconos only reached 22 degrees.

Snow and rain are in the forecast Tuesday, but this event should be light, starting in the early morning hours. By 11 a.m. or noon, rain will spread north and will end by about 5 or 6 p.m. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Poconos Tuesday from 1 a.m. through 5 p.m.

South Jersey and Delaware will see mainly rain, while further north will see a light accumulation of snow.

Another system is moving toward the region for Wednesday, which should produce waves of snow that will likely last through the weekend.

Monday night will be cold, with temperatures dropping to the upper teens and lower 20s, under cloudy skies.

