Weather Authority: Comfortable conditions continue on Thursday with plenty of sunshine

Comfortable late spring conditions will continue on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures barely reaching 80 degrees across the Delaware Valley.

Morning conditions will be a little chillier than usual with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Uninterrupted sunshine during the daylight hours will help warm the region into the 70s by lunchtime.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-to-upper 70s for most of the day on Thursday with a few passing clouds. FOX 29's Weather By The Numbers grades Thursday a perfect 10.

Conditions will warm up on Friday as temperatures return to the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Father's Day Weekend could start with some rain on Saturday but should be dry and warm on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 79

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 84, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Chance of rain, warming up. High: 88, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Warm, partly cloudy. High: 88, Low: 68

