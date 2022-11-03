Weather Authority: Comfortable Friday night, foggy conditions lead to near-record temps Saturday

Temperatures Friday made it into the upper 60s to low 70s, after a foggy start and near-record to record temperatures on are tap for the weekend.

Overnight, expect more foggy conditions by Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s to around 60 degrees.

Definitely remain alert for rapidly changing conditions, if traveling Saturday morning, as visibility, due to the fog, could drop to ½ mile, in some places.

Saturday, once the fog passes, expect sunny skies, with record temperatures. Temps will soar for the weekend and the Delaware Valley should see:

Saturday forecast is 79; Record is 80, set in 1975

Sunday forecast is 77; Record is 79, set in 1948

Monday forecast is 78; Record is 76, set in 1938

Some showers are possible for Sunday, with most of the day in cloud cover. Monday looks warm, with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday temps return closer to normal for early November.

Don't forget, clocks fall back on Sunday, providing an extra hour of sleep accompanied by earlier sunrises and sunsets.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog. Low: 60

SATURDAY: Warm for November. High: 79, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Warm, a shower?. High: 77, Low: 64

MONDAY: Records likely. High: 78, Low: 48

TUESDAY: More like November. High: 60, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Stays cool. High: 58, Low: 47

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 68, Low: 58