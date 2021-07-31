Weather Authority: Cool overnight leads to scattered showers on Sunday

Conditions will stay calm and slightly cool overnight ahead of a half-and-half Sunday with spotty morning showers that will peter out during the evening.

Evening temperatures will slide into the mid-to-upper 60s in most parts of the Delaware Valley. Areas north of Philadelphia, including Trenton and the Lehigh Valley, could bump into the upper 50s.

Cloud cover will start to thicken early Sunday morning ahead of a cluster of scattered rain showers. Most parts of the region can expect to receive at least a brief shower or two during the morning and afternoon.

A band of slightly stronger storms will sweep across parts of the Lehigh Valley between 7-8 p.m. with some rumbles of thunder possible. Forecasters expect Sunday's storms to dump between ¼ inch to ½ of rainfall.

Temperatures will rebound into the 80s on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Similar weather days are expected until Thursday when forecasters expect more storms.

___

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High: 74, Low: 66

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 80, Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 64

___

