Weather Authority: Cool Thursday making way for seasonable holiday weekend



Thursday will see cooler temperatures and some sun, making way for a seasonable holiday weekend.

Temperatures are starting in the 50s before rising to the lower 70s by the end of the day.

Forecasters say temperatures for this time of year average in the upper 70s, making Thursday's temps below average.

At the shore, there's an increased risk of rip currents.

Looking ahead to the weekend at the shore, temperatures will be in the 60s with a slight chance for showers.

By Monday, temperatures will rise to the 80s, beginning a stretch of warmth.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 72, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Fine Friday. High: 75, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny Saturday. High: 77, Low: 50

SUNDAY: More sunshine. High: 78, Low: 52

MONDAY: Memorial Day. High: 83, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 83, Low: 58