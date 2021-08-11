Weather Authority: 'Dangerous heat' continues on Wednesday with temps nearing triple digits

Sweltering hot conditions will continue on Wednesday with temperatures nearing triple digits across the Delaware Valley. The dangerous heatwave will continue for at least three more days leading up to a milder weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of southeastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey. Counties in southern New Jersey and most of Delaware remain under a Heat Advisory.

Forecasters expect temperatures to sit in the mid-to-upper 90s with a Heat Index that will make conditions feel like triple digits. The peak of Wednesday's heat is expected between noon and 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of the area as a heat wave continues to impact the region.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says it's important to take precautions to avoid the oppressive heat such as drinking plenty of water and staying inside.

The heatwave will continue on Thursday and Friday with nearly identical weather days of bright sunshine. A chance of thunderstorms on Friday may help cool conditions down ahead of a pleasant weekend with milder temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Heat, humidity. High: 96

THURSDAY: Heat, humidity. High: 97, Low: 78

FRIDAY: Heat, humidity. High: 97, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. High: 88, Low: 77

