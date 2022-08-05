Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see hot, humid weekend with chance of pop-up storms

Another hot and humid weekend is in store for the Delaware Valley, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms occasionally bringing brief relief from the heat.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says overnight into Saturday will be steamy, though Saturday won’t be quite as hot as it has been. Highs will reach the upper 80s throughout the region, though the heat index will make it feel as if it is in the mid 90s.

A 50 percent chance exists for pop-up thunderstorms Saturday, while Sunday holds a 40 percent chance. It won’t be a wash-out of a weekend, but something people should keep in their minds as they plan activities.

Down the shore should see temperatures in the mid 80s and a sea breeze will make that the place to be.

Sunday the intense heat is back, stretching into Tuesday, with highs in the mid 90s.

___

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76

SATURDAY: PM/Eve storms. High: 89, Low: 77

SUNDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 94, Low: 77

MONDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 95, Low: 79

TUESDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 92, Low: 77