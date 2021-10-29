Weather Authority: Drenching downpours, intense winds impact region

Drenching rain and whipping winds are sweeping across the Delaware Valley on Friday, but the foul weather should be cleared well before Halloween night.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania bordering the Delaware River and most of southern New Jersey and Delaware. The weather advisory started at 6 p.m. and won't expire until 1 a.m.

Temperatures will remain mostly seasonable despite warmer airflow from the south. Forecasters believe areas along the shore could see intense whipping winds that could reach gusts of 45-60 MPH, which has prompted a Wind Advisory for counties along the Jersey shore and all of Delaware.

Showers became more widespread by mid-afternoon and will continue to drench most of the region into the evening. The brunt of the system will lift north before midnight, but lingering showers are expected into Saturday morning.

Conditions will become more seasonable on Saturday with dense clouds becoming more sparse throughout the day. The favorable Fall conditions will last through Sunday for trick-or-treating.

___

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 60

SATURDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 65, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Nice Halloween. High: 63, Low: 52

MONDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 64, Low: 48

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter