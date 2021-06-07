Weather Authority: Flood advisories, warnings in effect for parts of the area

Flood advisories and warnings are in effect for parts of the area as spotty storms move through the region Tuesday afternoon.

Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties are under a flood advisory until 4:45 p.m. A flash flood warning has been issued for Norristown, Drexel Hill and King of Prussia until 5:45 p.m. The warning has been extended for Pottstown, Phoenixville and Coatesville until 7:30 p.m.

Temperatures should hover near 90 in Philadelphia, with the suburbs in the upper 80’s.

True relief comes Thursday as afternoon thunderstorms should bring temperatures closer to normal, in the mid to upper 70’s, close to 80 for the remainder of the week.

TUESDAY: Chance of spotty storms. High: 90, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms. High: 90, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Pm storms. High: 80, Low: 63

