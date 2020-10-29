Weather Authority: Flood Watch issued for several counties as heavy rain impacts region

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for several counties across the Delaware Valley as rainfall is expected to pound the region Thursday.

Showers will be steady during the morning hours and become more severe as the day progresses. Areas in Delaware and Southern New Jersey are expected to receive the heaviest downpours with rainfall totals exceeding 3 inches.

Philadelphia and most areas across the Delaware Valley will receive upwards of 2 inches of rain by the time the storms move out on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, winds could gust more than 20 MPH, with the heaviest gusts coming near the shore.

Showers will begin to taper off overnight into pockets of sporadic rain on Friday morning. Cold air helping to push the rain offshore will leave a coating of frost on Friday morning and may even help produce brief snow in the Poconos.

Conditions will rebound on Saturday and Sunday as the sunshine returns, but temperatures will remain chilly. Expect temperatures to sit in the 50s over the weekend and bottom out barely above the freezing point.

___

THURSDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 57

FRIDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 48, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Sun returns. High: 50, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Sunshine, cool. High: 59, Low: 37

___

