Weather Authority: Freezing rain could create slick Wednesday morning commute

More winter weather is forecasted for the Delaware Valley this week following Sunday's snowstorm that dumped over a foot of snow on parts of the region.

Temperatures will plunge back into the 20s overnight on Tuesday ahead of scattered spots of freezing rain that could create a slick morning commute. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region for Wednesday morning.

Forecasters warn that freezing rain between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. could glaze roads and sidewalks to make for treacherous travel conditions. Cloud cover will dissipate during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-40s.

Partly cloudy conditions will hang around for most of the day on Thursday ahead of overnight snowfall that could drop up to four inches. Forecasters expect the system to start as a wintry mix around 11 p.m. and change to all snow as temperatures drop overnight.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr believes the snow will last through Friday morning with moderate-to-locally heavy snowfall totals. The latest models predict between 2-4 inches for most areas, but slightly high totals are possible.

Temperatures will stay frigid on Saturday despite uninterrupted sunshine. Conditions will turn milder on Sunday but a wintry mix is expected during the morning that will eventually turn to rain.

WEDNESDAY: Morning freezing rain. High: 46, Low: 25

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 39, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Morning snow: High: 33, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 33, Low: 20

