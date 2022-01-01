Winter storm brings several inches of snow to southern New Jersey, Delaware

The Delaware Valley is dealing with its first winter storm of the season as a system packing a snowy punch is expected to impact the area through the day Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warning for parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware, which went into effect at 4 a.m. Monday morning. It's expected to expire at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and areas along with I-95 corridor.

Temperatures plummeted to around freezing overnight, and have continued to drop slightly through the morning, turning rain into snow for most of the area by sunrise. Temperatures should hold in the 30s through the afternoon.

The massive return to school on Monday following the long holiday break caused some schools districts to cancel classes. You can find a complete list of school closures on FOX 29's School Closings page.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Looking ahead, another round of wintry weather is possible for Thursday night into Friday. Stay with the FOX 29 Weather Authority and download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for the latest forecasts.

For now, here's a closer look at what you can expect from Monday's wintry weather.

How much snow will we get?

The most snow is forecasted to fall in parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware e throughout day Monday. Areas like Hammonton, Vineland, and Millville could all see between 6 and 10 inches of snow when all is said and done Monday afternoon. Heavy bands of snow could bring snowfall rates of around 2 inches per hour, and depending on where those bands set up, some areas to the south could see up to 12 inches of snow.

A little further to the north, in interior portions of South Jersey and Northern Delaware, forecasters are predicting between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor are only expected to see about 1-3 inches, while areas further north and towards the Lehigh Valley should only expect about a coating to an inch.

Forecasters say snowfall rates of around 2 inches per hour are possible in the morning's heaviest snow bands.

By noon Monday, Woodside, Delaware had already seen the most snow with 7 inches having already been reported on the ground. Absecon, New Jersey had reports of 6 inches, while Mays Landing reported 5 inches.

Williamstown, New Jersey is reporting 4 inches, while Glassboro reported more than 3 inches.

By about 2 p.m. Monday, the storm system began to compress and move further to the south as it began moving out of the area. The system should move out of the area completely by around 6 p.m.

Will coastal flooding be an issue?

Coastal flooding is also expected with high tides on Monday and Tuesday, and Coastal Flood Advisories have been issued for tidal portions of Atlantic, Cape May, and Sussex Counties. Those advisories are set to expire around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. For more details on watches, warnings, and advisories, click on the map below.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has also issued a State of Emergency for five counties, including Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean.

What will the rest of the week look like?

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens and 20s for most of the area overnight and into Tuesday morning. Those frigid temps could cause a hard freeze in areas that saw snow.

Tuesday will be another cold day with a high of just 37 degrees. By Wednesday, temperatures will warm back into the mid-40s before we drop back into the 30s on Thursday.

Overnight Thursday into Friday is when we could see our next chance of snow. So far, we're looking at low temperatures in the 30s Thursday and Friday, which could contribute to bringing some more snow come Friday morning.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter